Warriors to play at Petco Park

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School varsity baseball team will play at Petco Park, Saturday, April 18, at 4 p.m. The Warriors will play against the Ramona High School Bulldogs.

Tickets are $20 and include a ticket to a Padres game plus parking in the Lexus lot for $5. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 14.

Checks made out to FUHS Baseball Boosters can be given to Jessica Knox at (760) 586-8244 or Lisa Dudley at (760) 505-2292. Ticket money can also be paid through Venmo to Jessica-Knox-6.

Submitted by FUHS Baseball Boosters.