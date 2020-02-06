Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Warriors to play at Petco Park

 
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 3:58pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School varsity baseball team will play at Petco Park, Saturday, April 18, at 4 p.m. The Warriors will play against the Ramona High School Bulldogs.

Tickets are $20 and include a ticket to a Padres game plus parking in the Lexus lot for $5. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 14.

Checks made out to FUHS Baseball Boosters can be given to Jessica Knox at (760) 586-8244 or Lisa Dudley at (760) 505-2292. Ticket money can also be paid through Venmo to Jessica-Knox-6.

