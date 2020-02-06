Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FAA to have product demo

 
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 5:27pm

Nancy Seiler, a Golden Working Artist for Golden Artist Colors, will give a product demonstration at the Feb. 15 Fallbrook Art Association meeting.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association announced that Nancy Seiler, a representative of Golden Products, will be the guest artist for the Feb. 15 meeting at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Si Osgrove will do the critique session starting at 9:15 a.m. for one piece for each attendee, followed by a short business meeting. Seiler has a two-hour presentation during which she will talk about and demonstrate some unique properties of various Golden Products, fluids, heavy body, open and high flow acrylics.

She will also talk about gels, medium and QoR watercol...



