Library has activities for all ages

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in February including concerts and book discussions as well as teen and tween events.

Saturdays, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 3 p.m. – Tween Takeover: Feb. 8 – Marbled Valentine’s Day cards; Feb. 15 – Art DIY “The Scream;” Feb. 22 – Just Dance; Feb. 29 – Glass Etching. For ages 9 to 14. Tweens can sign up at the library’s front desk.

Monday, Feb. 10, from 1-2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss “On Fire: the (burning) case for a green new deal” by Naomi Klein. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m. – STEAM: The children’s afternoon STEAM program will meet to have fun with a science project.

Tuesdays, Feb.11, 18 and 25, at 4 p.m. – Teen Time: Teens ages 12 to 17 are invited to come for fun activities. Feb. 11 – Anti-Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating; Feb. 18 – Sidewalk CPR; Feb. 25 – Quad Free Paint.

Thursday, Feb. 13, from 3-5 p.m. – Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the community room. All ages are welcome for this family event. Events include cookie decorating, face painting, a photo booth, balloon art, card craft and games. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. – Lecture: Linda Canada will talk about the history of Japanese Americans in San Diego County and their experiences following FDR’s signing of the document that called for their removal from the West Coast. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-3 p.m. – Social Workers at the Library: Social workers will be on-site to help community members find local resources with mental health, housing and other community needs.

Monday, Feb. 17 – The library will be closed for Presidents Day.

Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. – Page Turners: The adult fiction book club will discuss “Still Life” by Louise Penny. Copies of the book are available for check out.

Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. – Concert: Benedetti and Svoboda. Guitarists Benedetti and Svoboda will perform music ranging from peaceful melancholy to cascades of furious flamenco rasgueados. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Camarada will play the full suite of Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. – STEAM: The children’s afternoon STEAM program will meet for a Robothink Shop with fun engineering crafts.

Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney and Friends. Bob Freaney’s guest will be Dr. Peter Gach who will perform Chopin’s Etudes and other Romantic genres. Freaney will perform Chopin’s Opus 7 Mazurkas. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. – Special Teen Event: Teen video game tournament.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library-sponsored events.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.