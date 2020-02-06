Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal
Special to The Village News 

'Murder for Two' is amazingly fun

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 5:32pm

Tony Houck, left, and JD Dumas are the only two actors in "Murder for Two," playing 13 different characters.

Opening night at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad ended in a roar. The musical, "Murder for Two," is a fast-paced whodunit performed by a versatile, wacky duo playing 13 different characters.

In 90 minutes of rapid-fire changes, co-stars JD Dumas and Tony Houck deliver snappy tunes both at and around the piano. They never miss a beat either singing or sharing the 88.

The song "Protocol Says" outlines how to conduct a murder investigation for officer Marcus Moscowicz played by JD Dumas. As Moscowicz follows procedures conducting interviews, it is Houck who transitions fluidly into all of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 09:45