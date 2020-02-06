'Murder for Two' is amazingly fun
Opening night at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad ended in a roar. The musical, "Murder for Two," is a fast-paced whodunit performed by a versatile, wacky duo playing 13 different characters.
In 90 minutes of rapid-fire changes, co-stars JD Dumas and Tony Houck deliver snappy tunes both at and around the piano. They never miss a beat either singing or sharing the 88.
The song "Protocol Says" outlines how to conduct a murder investigation for officer Marcus Moscowicz played by JD Dumas. As Moscowicz follows procedures conducting interviews, it is Houck who transitions fluidly into all of...
