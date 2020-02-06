'Murder for Two' is amazingly fun

Tony Houck, left, and JD Dumas are the only two actors in "Murder for Two," playing 13 different characters.

Opening night at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad ended in a roar. The musical, "Murder for Two," is a fast-paced whodunit performed by a versatile, wacky duo playing 13 different characters.

In 90 minutes of rapid-fire changes, co-stars JD Dumas and Tony Houck deliver snappy tunes both at and around the piano. They never miss a beat either singing or sharing the 88.

The song "Protocol Says" outlines how to conduct a murder investigation for officer Marcus Moscowicz played by JD Dumas. As Moscowicz follows procedures conducting interviews, it is Houck who transitions fluidly into all of...