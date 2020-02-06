Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
San Diego County Communications Office 

Board votes to reduce greenhouse gases, divert building debris from landfills

 
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 5:38pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday, Jan. 29, to reduce greenhouse gases in the county by keeping a lot more construction debris from unincorporated communities out of local landfills.

The vote would change the county's ordinances related to diverting construction and demolition materials and supports the county's Climate Action Plan and its Strategic Plan to Reduce Waste.

The ordinance changes would keep more organic waste like wood and cardboard from rotting in local landfills and creating greenhouse gases including methane. They would also maximize local...



