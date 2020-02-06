Managing persistent fears, anxieties and stresses

Stanley Popovich

Special to Village News

Everybody deals with anxiety and depression; however, some people have a difficult time managing it. As a result, here is a brief list of techniques that a person can use to help manage their most persistent fears and every day anxieties.

When facing a current or upcoming task that overwhelms you with a lot of anxiety, the first thing you can do is to divide the task into a series of smaller steps. Completing these smaller tasks one at a time will make the stress more manageable and increases your chances of success.

Sometimes people get stressed...