Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Trudy Lieberman
Community Health News Service 

Thinking About Health: Low-value medical tests are costly, can lead to harm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 6:18pm



People know too well the cost of American health care keeps rising as far as the eye can see. In 1995 health care accounted for 13.4% of gross domestic product; in 2018, it consumed 17.7%. It is projected to rise even more.

Despite all the talk about how they should become wise consumers of medical care, patients can’t really do much to stop the big hospital systems, the big physician groups or the powerful drug companies from charging the prices they do. In our system, those groups pretty much control what medical care costs.

There is, however, one thing patients can do that would contr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 09:17