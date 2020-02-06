Foundation for Senior Care launches Giving Heart Effort

Foundation for Senior Care launches Giving Heart Month in February to increase awareness of their programs as well as raise donations that support our senior community.

FALLBROOK – "Our goal is to help seniors live and age independently at home; and throughout February representatives from the Foundation for Senior Care will take that message to the community," Dr. Robert Pace, noted orthopedist and president of the Fallbrook-based organization, said.

He said that more than 20% of those living in Fallbrook and Bonsall are over 65, one of the highest concentration of seniors in San Diego County. Pace also reported that the community has the fourth highest Alzheimer's rate in the county, according to San Diego County, Health and Human Service Agency.

Keith Birkfeld, executive director of the nonprofit headquartered on South Mission Road, said that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5, and each succeeding Wednesday, staff members and volunteers who support the Foundation for Senior Care will be on hand at the two markets in Fallbrook to explain various programs available that help seniors live independently.

Birkfeld said, "We are labeling the February-effort Giving Heart Month and at each of the markets we will explain how the Foundation for Senior Care uses donated vans, special education sessions and a host of community services designed to improve the lives of our growing senior population. More importantly, we also want to acquaint family members and senior advocates in the area how to help make the environment around these people safer and more secure."

Among the services provided by the Foundation for Senior Care are an adult day care center at Alvarado Street and South Mission Roads, local transportation to and from medical facilities and a staff of care advocates who counsel seniors and members of their families on ways to improve the lives of the growing senior population in the region.

Those on hand at the two markets will accept donations, explain the menu of free and subscription services by the Foundation for Senior Care and sign up volunteers willing to help with senior care programs in the community. According to Birkfeld, Major Market is also helping by collecting donations at the Fallbrook store's registers.

The effort kicks off at Major Market from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, and again Feb. 19. Similar times occur outside Albertson's Feb. 12 and 28.

Those interested in making anonymous donations can do so by stopping by the Foundation for Senior Care office or going to http://www.GivingHeartsCare.org where there is the option for a one-time or monthly contribution.

The Foundation for Senior Care is a nonprofit organization located at 135 South Mission Road and can be reached at (760) 723-7570.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.