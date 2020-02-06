M-Rae Engineering given Rainbow MWD contract for new pressure reducing stations

The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded M-Rae Engineering, Inc., the district's construction contract for work on pressure reducing stations at four locations.

LMThe district board voted 4-0. Jan. 28, with Helene Brazier absent, to award the Descanso company a contract for $265,826. The work will include the installation of three pre-manufactured pressure reducing stations provided by the district, connecting those stations into existing pipelines, and abandoning three existing pressure reducing station vaults.

"We identified high-pressure areas as being more prone to pipeline failure,...