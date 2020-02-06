Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

M-Rae Engineering given Rainbow MWD contract for new pressure reducing stations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 4:02pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded M-Rae Engineering, Inc., the district's construction contract for work on pressure reducing stations at four locations.

LMThe district board voted 4-0. Jan. 28, with Helene Brazier absent, to award the Descanso company a contract for $265,826. The work will include the installation of three pre-manufactured pressure reducing stations provided by the district, connecting those stations into existing pipelines, and abandoning three existing pressure reducing station vaults.

"We identified high-pressure areas as being more prone to pipeline failure,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 09:44