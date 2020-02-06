Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Playing mahjong with friends raises funds

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/7/2020 at 3am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The Fallbrook Woman's Club hosts its Mahjong with Friends fundraiser, Jan. 31. The Chinese game uses tiles with Chinese symbols that can have one's choice of patterns and colors on the back.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.














 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 09:59