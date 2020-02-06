SDG&E and IBEW Local 465 announce multiyear hiring and training investments

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric’s mission is to improve lives and communities by building the cleanest, safest and most reliable energy infrastructure company in America. Building the specialized and highly skilled workforce needed to advance our mission requires forward-looking investments in people.

SDG&E and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 465 are pleased to announce a joint plan for new multiyear hiring, training and apprenticeship programs.

Over the next three years, SDG&E plans to hire nearly 150 entry-level positions, while rolling out new trainin...