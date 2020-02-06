Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate Fallbrook wins 2020 "Best of Assisted Living" award

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 4:08pm

Margaret Williams moves to Silvergate Fallbrook after a flood caused major damage to her home and decides to stay after receiving superior care from the staff at the top-rated senior living community.

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announced the community has been selected as one of the 2020 "Best of Assisted Living" award winners on www.SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation's largest online ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Based on more than 240,000 trusted and published online reviews written by seniors and their families last year, SeniorAdvisor.com's "Best of 2020" Award winners represent the top tier of outstanding providers of senior care and services in independent living, assisted living and senior living homes and communities. The exclusive designation honors...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 10:03