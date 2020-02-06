Silvergate Fallbrook wins 2020 "Best of Assisted Living" award

Margaret Williams moves to Silvergate Fallbrook after a flood caused major damage to her home and decides to stay after receiving superior care from the staff at the top-rated senior living community.

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announced the community has been selected as one of the 2020 "Best of Assisted Living" award winners on www.SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation's largest online ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Based on more than 240,000 trusted and published online reviews written by seniors and their families last year, SeniorAdvisor.com's "Best of 2020" Award winners represent the top tier of outstanding providers of senior care and services in independent living, assisted living and senior living homes and communities. The exclusive designation honors...