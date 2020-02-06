Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors approve Fallbrook parking lot rights agreement

 
Last updated 2/7/2020 at 2:05am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The recent parking lot rights agreement gives Fallbrook Library a permanent parking easement for a minimum of 10 unreserved parking spaces in the larger community parking lot below the library parking lot.

The Fallbrook branch library shares a parking lot with various Downtown Fallbrook businesses, and an exchange of parking lot rights was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors during their Jan. 28 meeting.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote exchanges the county's interest in the Fallbrook Parking Trust for complete ownership of the 14,175 square feet of the parking lot immediately adjacent to the library, a permanent parking easement for a minimum of 10 unreserved parking spaces located anywhere on the trust property, and the right to use the entire trust property for special events co...



