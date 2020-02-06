Watch for sample ballot pamphlets for March 3 election

The Registrar of Voters office is in the midst of sending out over 1.8 million sample ballot and voter information pamphlets to San Diego County’s registered voters for the March 3 presidential primary election. All the pamphlets should be in voters’ hands by Feb. 3.

When voters receive theirs, they should check the back for their party registration. The party status will affect which presidential primary candidate they can vote for. The Registrar urged voters to review each political party’s rules if they plan to vote for president. The back of the pamphlet will also list the assign...