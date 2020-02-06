Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

January home sales fall, prices remain steady

 
Last updated 2/7/2020 at 11:57am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of area home sales dropped in January even as home prices rose slightly, according to data released Friday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

Single-family home sales fell by 24% compared to December 2019, and were down nearly 30% for attached properties such as condominiums and townhomes. But when compared to January 2019, sales were up 6% for single-family homes and 18% for attached properties.

The median price of a single-family home in January was $670,000 — up 1.5% from December and more than 9% higher than January 2019. The median price of...



