Storm expected to arrive in San Diego County early Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Saturday will be sunny across San Diego County, but a storm is expected to arrive Sunday morning along the coast, bringing light to moderate rain throughout the region into Tuesday, weather forecasters said.

Most of the rain across Southern California will fall Sunday afternoon and evening, according to a 10 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Total rainfall amounts for most areas are expected to be from a quarter of an inch to a half inch, the forecast said. Snow is expected in

mountain areas, with snow levels falling to 3,000 to 4,000 feet Sunda...