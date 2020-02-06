Bonsall splits league games

Bonsall High School's varsity boys' basketball team (7-10, 3-5) split its two home games last week in league play.

The team beat Bayfront Charter High School 71-45, Tuesday, Jan. 28, to avenge an early-season loss. Then, Thursday, Jan. 30, the Legionnaires fell short against Ocean View Christian High School 61-45, after fighting back from 20 points down at the half.

Now in his second year of coach of the Legionnaires, Head Coach Chuck Colletti said he is happy about the way his team has been playing.

"As I said early in the year, the one thing about this group of boys versus last year is la...