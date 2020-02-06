Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors overpower the Jaguars, 68-36

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/7/2020 at 3:02am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Lady Warrior Brooke Quintana shoots a jump shot during the varsity girls basketball game against the Valley Center Jaguars, Jan. 28.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.














 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/07/2020 09:32