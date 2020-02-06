Norman wins two events at FAST-hosted meet

The Fallbrook Associated Swim Team hosted the FAST 12 and Under ABC Meet at the Fallbrook High School pool Jan. 17-19, and approximately 350 swimmers participated.

“It’s been a particularly good meet for us,” Sean Redmond, meet organizer and FAST director of coaching, said.

The meet allowed many swimmers to qualify for the Junior Olympics competition.

“It was the last chance to qualify for JOs for 12 and under,” Redmond said.

Although none of the 16 FAST swimmers qualified for the Junior Olympics, 10 FAST members had times among the top eight in at least one event and 8-year-old...