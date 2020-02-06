Warrior boys avenge league-opening soccer loss to Cougars

Warriors varsity soccer team displays its championship trophy that they won in the SoCal High School Classic Soccer tournament presented by Nike over Christmas break.

Valley League boys soccer play began Jan. 14, and that included a 3-0 Escondido High School victory over Fallbrook High School in Escondido, but Fallbrook was victorious in the Jan. 30 rematch on Fallbrook's field.

"We had a different approach," said Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas. "The mindset that they had to respond and perform against one of the best teams in the county is what made it more successful the next time around."

The victory against Escondido gave the Warriors a 2-2-2 league record along with an overall mark of 5-3-9. The Cougars' loss was their first in league play this seaso...