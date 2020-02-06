Warriors eighth at Jim Londos Memorial, five grapplers place Sanchez, Bermudez reach second day of Battle for the Belt

With coaches Mario Beltran, far left, and Zach Pringle, far right, and Fallbrook High School Warriors, from left, Ethan Aguila, Uriel Juarez, Carlos Hernandez, Matthew Kendall and Javier Montoya wear the medals they won in the Jim Londos Memorial, Jan. 11. Head coach Christian Vera was at the Battle for the Belt tournament that day.

Fallbrook High School's wrestling team competed in two tournaments, Jan. 10-11, with two Warrior matmen reaching the second day of the Jan. 10-11 Battle for the Belt tournament at Temecula Valley High School and the remaining Warriors combining for five medals and an eighth-place team finish at the one-day Jim Londos Memorial tournament Jan. 11, at Orange Glen High School in Escondido.

Because Kevin Sanchez and Johnny Bermudez reached the Jan. 11 portion of the 12th annual Battle for the Belt, they did not wrestle at the Jim Londos Memorial. Sanchez competed in the 132-pound class and Bermu...