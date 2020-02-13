Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

All invited to attend Fallbrook Community Forum

 
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 9:16pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Forum will meet Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at FPUD, 990 E. Mission Road. All residents are welcome to attend and find out what is going on in their community.

The guest speaker will be Tom Kennedy, the Rainbow Municipal Water District General Manager, who will talk about the proposed move by RMWD and FPUD to deannex from San Diego County Water Authority.

There will also be reports by representatives of Senator Brian Jones, Assemblymember Marie Waldron and San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond as well as a report from Fallbrook Community Planning Group First Vice Chair Eileen Delaney.

Palomar College Education Center Director Ryan Williams will be another speaker. The forum is sponsored by the Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact forum co-chair Lila MacDonald, (760) 728.5845.

 
