Village News

Connections Networking to hear presentation from FRHD

 
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 9:14pm



FALLBROOK – Rachel Mason, executive director of Fallbrook Regional Health District, will be sharing the latest news from the health district at Connections Networking’s breakfast meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8-9 a.m.

As it is an open meeting, the group invites the community to join them. A suggested donation of $10 includes a hot breakfast buffet. Anyone who wants to attend this meeting should RSVP by Monday, Feb. 17, to Sharon Stika at (760) 519-0361 or glorifyhim1000@aol.com.

Connections Fallbrook Networking Group is a business networking group comprised of local professionals. At every third Wednesday breakfast meeting, the group has an educational presentation from a local representative to learn what is happening in Fallbrook. Connections meets weekly for breakfast at Trupianos Italian Bistro. To learn more about the group or to join, visit http://www.connectionsfallbrook.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Connections Networking Group.

 
