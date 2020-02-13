Don Diego offers $69,000 in college scholarships

DEL MAR – The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is excited to offer $69,000 in 2020 college scholarships – including two new opportunities – to 24 outstanding and deserving students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The deadline to apply is March 23. Finalist interviews will be held in May. Recipients will be honored at the 2020 Don Diego Gala at the San Diego County Fair.

Scholarships are offered in six categories. Individual awards range from $1,000 to $20,000. Eligibility details and applications are at http://www.dondiegoscholarship.org.

Scholarship recipients are selected based upon submitted applications and interviews by a committee comprised of Don Diego Board and community members.

Scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded in each of four categories: Zable Foundation 4-H Club; National FFA Organization; Employee and Exhibitor/Participant. The $5,000 Spanjian Family Scholarship will be awarded to one of the $5,000 recipient from one of the previous categories for a total $10,000 award.

New this year is an unprecedented, $5,000 scholarship renewable for three additional years of college which will be awarded to an outstanding candidate from one of the above categories. This total $20,000, four-year scholarship is funded by Caroline Gay White and her family.

One $5,000, one $2,500, one $1,500 and two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to participants in the Fair's Junior Livestock Auction.

Also new this year, a debut $3,000 JLA scholarship will be offered via the inaugural William and Betty Ann Tulloch Endowed Scholarship honoring this iconic San Diego County Fair family's deep agricultural roots. The scholarship is funded by the Tulloch Family.

Executive Director Chana Mannen said, "In 2019, Don Diego reached two significant milestones. Our total monetary awards over the years topped $1 million and last year we received 100 scholarship applications in what has become a highly competitive program. In 2020, we look forward to receiving scores of applications from a wide array of high-achieving, exceptional students who have participated in events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

"As we expand opportunities with new scholarships and accelerate efforts toward raising our second million dollars, we thank our generous donors, who enable us to support the future leaders of our community. We invite people to join us as we build a better San Diego, one scholarship at a time," Mannen said.

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation was named for Don Diego, aka Tom Hernandez, who served as the Fair's welcoming goodwill ambassador from 1947-1984.

To date, since its inception in 1986, the foundation has awarded $1,040,000 in scholarships to 257 students and in agriculture education grants. More information is at http://www.dondiegoscholarship.org and http://www.facebook.com/DonDiegoScholarship.

Submitted by the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation.