FCCPC hosts community forum on human trafficking

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee will host a presentation by Alabaster Jar Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping raise awareness and advocate for survivors of human trafficking.

Attendees will learn more about the issue of human trafficking and how Alabaster Jar Project is working to end human trafficking and provide housing and resources to the women who have survived this devastating trauma.

The community is invited to join the committee for this presentation Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Fallbrook Library Community Room from 7-8:30 p.m., 124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee.