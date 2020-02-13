Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCCPC hosts community forum on human trafficking

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 9:22pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee will host a presentation by Alabaster Jar Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping raise awareness and advocate for survivors of human trafficking.

Attendees will learn more about the issue of human trafficking and how Alabaster Jar Project is working to end human trafficking and provide housing and resources to the women who have survived this devastating trauma.

The community is invited to join the committee for this presentation Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Fallbrook Library Community Room from 7-8:30 p.m., 124 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/12/2020 18:02