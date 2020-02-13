Silver Sneakers Chair-Yoga available at two locations in Fallbrook
FALLBROOK – SilverSneakers Chair-Yoga classes are held Wednesdays at United Methodist Church on Winterhaven Road and Fridays at Fallbrook Senior Center on Heald Lane.
Both classes are offered from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and are led by SilverSneakers certified instructor Sandra Buckingham. They are free to anyone who has SilverSneakers membership benefits through their Medicare Health plan.
A $5 donation is requested of those who do not have SilverSneakers membership. The class is suitable for a wide range of abilities and instructions are given for modifications if necessary.
Yoga has many physical and emotional benefits, and the classes also hold social get-togethers about three times a year where members enjoy getting to know one another better and forge new friendships.
For more information about the classes or SilverSneakers, call Buckingham at (760) 845-6602.
Note that the Fallbrook Senior Center membership dues are $15 per year and includes lots of fun activities and resources. For more information, call the senior center at (760) 728-4498.
Submitted by SilverSneakers instructor Sandra Buckingham.
