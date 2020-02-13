Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sunshine Properties recognizes its top producers for 2019

 
Last updated 2/12/2020 at 3:23am

Sunshine Properties' top producers for 2019 are, from left, Della Wells, Sergio Garcia and Rourke Van Elderen. Not shown: James Forester.

FALLBROOK – Sunshine Properties Real Estate has announced its top producers for 2019. In first place is Sergio Garcia, who exceeded $10.4 million in sales. Rourke Van Elderen exceeded $4.4 million in sales for second place. Tying for third place are Della Wells and James Forester who each exceeded $4.1 million in sales.

Broker and owner Samee Foster said, "I am so proud of our agents here at Sunshine Properties Real Estate. You don't build a real estate business; you build competent, ethical, honest agents and they build the business.

"We are well rooted and have the most experienced and hard-working agents in the real estate business since 1976 (44 years)," Foster said.

Submitted by Sunshine Properties Real Estate.

 
