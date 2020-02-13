Get Acupuncture Fallbrook opens in Fallbrook Family Chiropractic

FALLBROOK – Get Acupuncture Fallbrook has recently opened inside Fallbrook Family Chiropractic, located at 1588 S. Mission Road, Suite 115 in the ofﬁce building off Grand Tradition Way.

The acupuncture clinic is owned by Malinda Gibbons, L.Ac., a licensed acupuncturist who has been practicing for over 17 years. She offers acupuncture, cupping and Mayan Abdominal Therapy.

Gibbons has received advanced training in treating pain, sport’s injuries and women’s health issues, including fertility. She utilizes motor point acupuncture, which is a specialized style of sport’s acupuncture that stimulates the muscles to reset.

For now, Get Acupuncture Fallbrook is a cash practice and does not accept insurance.

“I have tried to keep my prices low so that more people can take advantage of acupuncture,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons is a resident of Fallbrook where her daughter attends school. She is active in the Maie Ellis PTSA, a member of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Connections Fallbrook Networking Group.

She completed her Master of Science in Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Paciﬁc College of Oriental Medicine, San Diego and received advanced herbal training from Nanjing International University.

For more information, visit GetAcupunctureFallbrook.com or call (619) 244-8998.

Submitted by Get Acupuncture Fallbrook.