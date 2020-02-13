San Diego flu deaths increase, cases continue to decline

Eleven additional deaths were reported in San Diego last week, bringing this season’s total to 50, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Feb. 5.

The ages of the new flu deaths ranged from 53 to 80 years of age and all had underlying medical conditions.

The number of new lab-confirmed influenza cases dropped again last week, a sign that flu activity might be easing in San Diego. A total of 1,702 cases were reported in the region last week, compared to 1,884 the previous week.

“Of the 11 influenza deaths reported last week, only two occurred last week,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The fact that flu cases continued to decline could be a sign that influenza has peaked in San Diego. However, influenza cases are reported year-round and we could see case increases in the weeks to come.”

The County Health and Human Services Agency publishes the Influenza Watch weekly report, which tracks key flu indicators and summarizes influenza surveillance in the region.

For the week ending Feb. 1, 2020, the report shows the following:

· Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 8% of all visits (compared to 8% the previous week)

· Total influenza deaths to date: 50 (compared to 24 at this time last season)

· Total lab-confirmed cases to date: 13,569 (compared to 3,938 last season)

When to Seek Medical Help

People with influenza-like symptoms continue to crowd local emergency departments and are taxing some hospitals.

County health officials are encouraging people who are sick to first contact their health care provider by telephone or arrange an urgent appointment. You should go to an emergency department when you have any of the following symptoms:

· Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

· Chest pain or abdominal pain

· Sudden dizziness

· Confusion

· Severe or persistent vomiting

· Flu-like symptoms that appear to get better, but then return with a fever and worse cough

How to Prevent the Flu

People should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

· Wash hands thoroughly and often

· Use hand sanitizers

· Stay away from sick people

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

· Clean commonly touched surfaces

· If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others