Village News

Did you know? Deaths from natural disasters are down by 80% over a 30-year average

 
Last updated 2/12/2020



MUNICH – “Globally, in 2019, about 9,000 people lost their lives in natural catastrophes compared with 15,000 in 2018. This confirms the overall trend toward lower numbers of victims thanks to better prevention measures. On average over the past 30 years, about 52,000 people per year have lost their lives in natural catastrophes,” according to a Munich Re press release.

For more information, visit http://www.munichre.com/en/company/media-relations/media-information-and-corporate-news/media-information/2020/causing-billions-in-losses-dominate-nat-cat-picture-2019.html.

Munich Re covers the entire value chain of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions.

 
