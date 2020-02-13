Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts

 
Last updated 2/12/2020 at 4:06am



Andrew Taylor

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan Monday, Feb. 10, that recycles deep, previously rejected cuts to domestic programs like food stamps, Medicaid and housing as the recipe for wrestling the federal budget back into balance.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan promises the government’s deficit will crest above $1 trillion only for the current budget year before steadily decreasing to more manageable levels, but only by relying on optimistic economic projections, dramatically scaled-back military operations overseas, and pro...



