2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Highway 395
Last updated 2/17/2020 at 11am
A man and a woman were killed Sunday in a crash on Old Highway 395 near Fallbrook, authorities said.
The crash was reported a little before 2:15 p.m. on the highway just south of Reche Road, North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi said.
One vehicle — later determined by the California Highway Patrol to be a Ford Mustang — veered off the west side of the roadway and crashed about 30 feet down a ravine, Choi said.
According to CHP Officer Kevin Smale, it's believed a 42-year-old Fallbrook man was driving the Mustang with a 39-year-old Oceanside woman in the passenger seat. As the dri...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)