Aldana hopes to stay awhile

Lt. Arnold Aldana has been running the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation for a little over a month now.

He has more than two decades in law enforcement experience now, but being the boss is something that always has its challenges.

"It's nerve-wracking," he said. "Even though I've been in law enforcement for 23 years, you aren't really fully ready to do that. You're the guy, so all eyes are on you, whether it's from the public or from your department, all eyes are on you."

That's not to say he doesn't think he's up for the task.

"It's big but, I mean, I think I'm ready," Aldana said.

At the ve...