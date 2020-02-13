Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Blood bank to hold blood drive Feb. 24

 
Last updated 2/19/2020 at 10:48am



FALLBROOK – Albertsons in Fallbrook is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Monday, Feb. 24, from noon to 5 p.m. Albertsons is located at 1133 S. Mission Road, and the blood drive will take place in the parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. All donors must show picture identification.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more infor...



