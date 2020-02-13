Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Burn Institute offers free lifesaving smoke alarm installations for seniors

 
SAN DIEGO – The Burn Institute’s Senior Smoke Alarm program helps save lives by providing and installing free smoke alarms to eligible seniors in San Diego and Imperial counties.

One of the best ways seniors can improve their chances of escaping a residential fire is by making sure their home is equipped with an operating smoke alarm.

The Burn Institute is working toward ensuring that every senior’s home has just that. This program will install smoke alarms in every bedroom, in each hallway and on every floor of the home. Trained and screened community partners and volunteers assist t...



