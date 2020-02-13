Calhoun, Lopez, Puerta and Evans honored as students of the month
Fallbrook Union High School's Kate Calhoun, Alan Lopez and Stefanie Puerta, along with Ivy High School's Taylor Evans, were honored at the Student of the Month breakfast Thursday, Feb. 6, at North Coast Church.
Calhoun was nominated by Alana Milton and Marin Pinnell.
"She is an amazing student, she has a super high GPA," Pinnell said. "She earned an AP honors award from the college board for passing four AP tests. She's also taken advantage of our dual enrollment program and she's taken five additional college courses at Palomar."
Pinnell said Calhoun, who is an intern at the Village News...
