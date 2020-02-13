Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Calhoun, Lopez, Puerta and Evans honored as students of the month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/12/2020 at 2:06am

Jeff Pack Photo

Stefanie Puerta, Taylor Evans, Alan Lopez, and Kate Calhoun were honored during the Student of the Month breakfast at North Coast Church Thursday, Feb. 6.

Fallbrook Union High School's Kate Calhoun, Alan Lopez and Stefanie Puerta, along with Ivy High School's Taylor Evans, were honored at the Student of the Month breakfast Thursday, Feb. 6, at North Coast Church.

Calhoun was nominated by Alana Milton and Marin Pinnell.

"She is an amazing student, she has a super high GPA," Pinnell said. "She earned an AP honors award from the college board for passing four AP tests. She's also taken advantage of our dual enrollment program and she's taken five additional college courses at Palomar."

Pinnell said Calhoun, who is an intern at the Village News...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/12/2020 19:11