Hope Clinic for Women to host annual gala

Pam Stenzel will be the guest speaker for Hope Clinic for Women's annual fundraising gala events, Feb. 21 and 22

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women is pleased to invite the community to its annual fundraising gala events Feb. 21 and 22, where they will host special guest Pam Stenzel, the founder of Enlighten Communications.

Stenzel tackles today's tough issues of sex with candor, insight and humor. She believes in young people's ability and willingness to make good choices, if given appropriate information. She will address concerns related to California's new mandated sex education and HCW's continued focus on delivering the best educational options for teens and young adults.

