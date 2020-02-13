Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hope Clinic for Women to host annual gala

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/12/2020 at 4:06am

Pam Stenzel will be the guest speaker for Hope Clinic for Women's annual fundraising gala events, Feb. 21 and 22

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women is pleased to invite the community to its annual fundraising gala events Feb. 21 and 22, where they will host special guest Pam Stenzel, the founder of Enlighten Communications.

Stenzel tackles today's tough issues of sex with candor, insight and humor. She believes in young people's ability and willingness to make good choices, if given appropriate information. She will address concerns related to California's new mandated sex education and HCW's continued focus on delivering the best educational options for teens and young adults.

At the program guests...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019