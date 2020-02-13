Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Important deadlines for March 3 Presidential Primary Election

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/12/2020 at 3:26am



You have only until Feb. 18 to meet the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration status in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

“If you’ve recently moved, changed your political party or changed your name, you’ll need to fill out a new registration form,” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. “If you’ve visited the Department of Motor Vehicles in the last two years, confirm your registration to make sure we have your party status on record. You can go online to do so, the process is quick, easy and convenient.”

It is critical for you to check your re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019