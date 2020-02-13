Important deadlines for March 3 Presidential Primary Election

You have only until Feb. 18 to meet the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration status in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

“If you’ve recently moved, changed your political party or changed your name, you’ll need to fill out a new registration form,” said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. “If you’ve visited the Department of Motor Vehicles in the last two years, confirm your registration to make sure we have your party status on record. You can go online to do so, the process is quick, easy and convenient.”

It is critical for you to check your re...