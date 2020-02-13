Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jackie Heyneman Park opens with improvements

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 9:27pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Jackie Heyneman welcomes guests and thanks those who helped with the renovations at Jackie Heyneman Park during a reopening ceremony, Feb. 5. The park's renovations include fencing with locking gates and a gazebo.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.














 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019