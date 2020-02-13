McOccupied: Vacant former McDonald's taken over by homeless
Property owner says deed restrictions have made it impossible for him to sell the building
The former McDonald's location on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook has been empty for years.
Or it is supposed to be, anyway.
Brad Fox, who leads the Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy group, went with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homeless Assistance and Resource, or HART, team Tuesday, Feb. 4, to the vacant store to check out reports that several people experiencing homelessness were residing in the building's basement.
The homeless advocacy group that Fox heads exists to contact homeless Fallbrook residents and try to help them get resources such as transitional housing and addicti...
