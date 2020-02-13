Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 6:37pm



Jan. 31

E. Alvarado St @ S. Brandon Rd Traffic pursuit

Feb. 1

1400 block Knoll Park Ln Burglary

Feb. 3

400 block S. Main Ave Vandalism

Feb. 4

400 block S. Main Ave Burglary

900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse

40700 block De Luz Rd Recovered stolen vehicle

1100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Petty theft

400 block S. Main Ave Burglary

100 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

900 block Alturas Rd Child abuse

3400 block Blessed Mother Dr Fraud



