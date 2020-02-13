Sheriff's Log Last updated 2/11/2020 at 6:37pm



Jan. 31 E. Alvarado St @ S. Brandon Rd Traffic pursuit Feb. 1 1400 block Knoll Park Ln Burglary Feb. 3 400 block S. Main Ave Vandalism Feb. 4 400 block S. Main Ave Burglary 900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse 40700 block De Luz Rd Recovered stolen vehicle 1100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Petty theft 400 block S. Main Ave Burglary 100 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance 1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant 1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant 900 block Alturas Rd Child abuse 3400 block Blessed Mother Dr Fraud...





