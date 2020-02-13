Sheriff's Log
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 6:37pm
Jan. 31
E. Alvarado St @ S. Brandon Rd Traffic pursuit
Feb. 1
1400 block Knoll Park Ln Burglary
Feb. 3
400 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
Feb. 4
400 block S. Main Ave Burglary
900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse
40700 block De Luz Rd Recovered stolen vehicle
1100 block S. Stage Coach Ln Petty theft
400 block S. Main Ave Burglary
100 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
900 block Alturas Rd Child abuse
3400 block Blessed Mother Dr Fraud...
