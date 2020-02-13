Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Valley Center teen arrested for alleged school threats

 
Last updated 2/14/2020 at 12:07pm



VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A suspended student was arrested Friday on suspicion of making threats that led to lockdowns at two Valley Center high schools.

Administrators at Oak Glen High School reported the 15-year-old's alleged menacing statements about 8 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Students at the West Oak Glen Road campus and nearby Valley Center High School were secured in their classrooms while deputies identified, located and arrested the suspected perpetrator.

"A search of the juvenile's home was conducted," Sgt. Sean Zdunich said. "No weapons were located."

The school lockdow...



