Village News talks to Carl DeMaio

Julie Reeder and Will Fritz

Village News sat down with Carl DeMaio, one of the candidates for the 50th Congressional District, on Friday, Jan. 31. DeMaio, a Republican, is a talk show radio host and a former San Diego city councilman. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Give us some of your background.

I think people know me from whether it was my time on San Diego city council or my radio show on News Radio 600 KOGO-AM. Or the work I’ve been doing for better part of two decades with Reform California, the organization I founded to fight tax increases and sta...