Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Viking girls reach final of Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament

 
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 7:14pm

Vallecitos Elementary School Viking Cheyenne Crowe passes the ball during the Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament.

The Vallecitos Elementary School girls reached the championship game of the Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament.

The Vikings won their two round-robin games to set up a championship match against Pauma Elementary School. The Bobcats won that game for the championship of the Jan. 23 tournament while Vallecitos settled for second place.

"I'm proud of the girls," Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck said.

Seven small elementary schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County participate in sports tournaments throughout the school year with a different school hosting a tournament for...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

