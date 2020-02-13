Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors girls' rugby runs over Rancho Bernardo again

 
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 7:06pm

Stacey Savin Photo

Jordan Duncan offloads a pass during the Warriors win over Rancho Bernardo High School at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Feb. 8

The Fallbrook High School varsity girls' rugby team continued its winning ways Saturday, Feb. 8, easily dispatching Rancho Bernardo High School for a second time this season.

The Warriors, led by Jordan Duncan's 3 tries, led 50-0 at the half and ran away with an 82-0 win at home.

Analiese "Ace" Dalton and A.J. Haughey scored 2 tries for the Warriors and Elaine Jiminez, Julia Tippin, Tiahna Padilla, Neveah Rivera, Abbey Savin and Liberty Benitez each scored one try apiece in the win.

Senior Shelby Tippin scored a drop goal from a drop kick during play and made four kick conversions.

The...



