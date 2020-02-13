Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Warriors win first wrestling league championship in school history

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 7:51pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Warrior wrestler seniors honored during senior night, Feb. 6, from left, Javier Montoya, Kevin Sanchez, Marco Alejandre and Carlos Hernandez.

For the first time in school history Fallbrook High School won a wrestling league championship.

The Warriors' 60-24 home victory Feb. 6 against Valley Center gave Fallbrook a 5-0 league record for the season, and the Warriors had an overall dual meet record of 6-0.

"I'm on Cloud 9 as a coach," Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said. "We've never had this kind of success."

The Warriors won all five of their league meets despite forfeiting at least two weight classes in the first four and one in the finale against Valley Center.

"The one thing we never lost was the mental toughness," Vera sa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/12/2020 20:00