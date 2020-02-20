Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Bonsall Unified approves new agreement with classified employees' union

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:45pm



The Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, Feb. 12, to approve a tentative agreement with the district’s classified employees’ union.

The agreement with California School Employees Association Chapter 703, which was reached Dec. 3, will give all classified employees – a category that includes positions like bus drivers, yard duties and nutrition specialists – a 2% pay raise.

Those raises are retroactive to July 1, 2019.

Employees will also get a one-time bonus equivalent to 1% of their 2018-2019 salaries.

The agreement will be in effect through 2022.

The new agreement also includes language specifying that over its duration, any raises offered to the Bonsall Teachers Association will also be offered to classified employees.

The board of trustees unanimously approved the agreement.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
