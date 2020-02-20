Bonsall Unified approves new agreement with classified employees' union

By Will Fritz Staff Writer

Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:45pm

The Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, Feb. 12, to approve a tentative agreement with the district’s classified employees’ union.

The agreement with California School Employees Association Chapter 703, which was reached Dec. 3, will give all classified employees – a category that includes positions like bus drivers, yard duties and nutrition specialists – a 2% pay raise.

Those raises are retroactive to July 1, 2019.

Employees will also get a one-time bonus equivalent to 1% of their 2018-2019 salaries.

The agreement will be in effect through 2022.

The new agreement also includes language specifying that over its duration, any raises offered to the Bonsall Teachers Association will also be offered to classified employees.

The board of trustees unanimously approved the agreement.

