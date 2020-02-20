Fish Fry returns with faster service

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus are happy to announce the return of their annual Lenten Fish Fry & Bake. The dinner will be offered every Friday beginning Feb. 28 from 5-7 p.m. for six weeks at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

In an effort to help reduce the wait time for their famous beer battered shrimp and fresh hand-cut french fries, the Knights have added a new fryer.

The menu includes a fried cod plate, $8 adults and $5 for children; salmon plate for $12; beer battered shrimp plate or fried combo shrimp & cod, $12 each; a side order of hand-cut french fries for $2.

Fried plates come with the fries and coleslaw while baked dishes come with a choice of fries or veggies. A variety of drinks are available for purchase besides water, tea and coffee. All meals include ice cream for dessert. Payment is by cash or checks only.

The March 7 Fish Fry will feature a mini car show. For more information, call St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish at (760) 689-6200.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.