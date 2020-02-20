Fundraiser features Capra film

FALLBROOK – A Fallbrook Historical Society fundraising event will be held Saturday, March 28, at the historic Mission Theater as a tribute to Fallbrook’s own Frank Capra.

Frank Capra’s movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” which was nominated for 10 Oscars, stars Jean Arthur and James Stewart and is the story of an idealistic man who is appointed to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. He soon finds out about political corruption.

The movie will be shown as a matinee at 2 p.m. and again as a feature film at 6 p.m. Social hours will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. with food, beer and wine available. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Frank Capra lived in Fallbrook from the early 1950s until the 1970s. He was involved with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the FPUD water board and was an Oscar-winning director.

Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased at http://www.FallbrookMissionTheater.com or at Sun Realty, 431 S. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. For more information, call (760) 253-8904.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.