Local Girl Scouts on a mission to cookie success

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girl Scout Junior Troop 2154 is on track to meet a sky-high goal of 10,000 packages, with support from local residents. The 17-member troop is led by Leslie Schumann, who said she relies on key volunteer support this time of year from "cookie moms" Brandi Moreland and Jenny Martinez.

The troop plans to use their earnings for camp and other outdoor activities, as well as a trip to San Francisco in April – where the fifth graders will "bridge" to Cadettes, the next program level of Girl Scouting for grades 6-8. The girls will also donate funds to a local charity.

Troop 2154 supports Operation Thin MintSM, a local service project through which cookie customers can support the U.S. military with "a taste of home and a note to show we care." Since the project's inception in 2002, the public has donated more than 3 million packages of cookies and countless handwritten notes to deployed military troops and local veterans.

By participating in the cookie program, Girl Scouts practice the goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics and prepare for their futures as the next generation of female leaders.

When the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program began Jan. 26, Girl Scouts rolled out a brand-new cookie: Lemon-Ups! Each zesty, crispy cookie will include a message of leadership, such as "I am an innovator" or "I am strong," to inspire girls and cookie customers.

For the sixth consecutive year, Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Tagalongs are $5 per package, as are the new Lemon-Ups. Two specialty products – Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics – are $6 each because of higher production costs.

All net cookie revenue stays local to fund programs in science, technology, engineering and math, outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship. Cookie proceeds also support the financial assistance that keeps Girl Scouting available and affordable for all.

Girls in grades K-12 and adult volunteers are welcome join Girl Scouts at any time during the year; camp registration is now underway. Find details at http://www.sdgirlscouts.org, or contact Fallbrook recruitment specialist Victoria Vazquez at (619) 610-0708 or vvazquez@sdgirlscouts.org.

Submitted by Girl Scout Troop 2154.